Premier League: Who will get relegated this season?

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Dean Smith, Sean Dyche and Sam Allardyce were all brought into their clubs midway through the season

It's all come down to this - we'll be finding out on the final day of the season which two teams will be relegated from the Premier League.

Everton, Leicester City and Leeds United are all currently at risk, and only one will be saved from relegation.

The other two will be joining Southampton, who moved down a tier for the first time since 2005 earlier this year.

But who do you think will be relagated on Sunday?

Let us know in the vote, then tell us why in the comments.

What do they all need to stay in the Premier League?

Both Leicester and Leeds need a win in order to avoid relegation, but other factors could still get in the way.

If Everton win, they're guaranteed a place in the Premier League next season.

If they draw or lose, they could still keep their spot, depending on the outcomes of the other two teams' matches.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Yerry Mina's equaliser against Wolves moves Everton two points clear of the Premier League relegation zone

Who's got the best chance?

Because of this, Everton are in the best position of the three teams going into this weekend's matches.

Leicester City have been given better chances than Leeds according to sports analysts at Nielsen's Gracenote, but after a season of many dramatic twists and turns already, it's still anyone's game.

Who do they all have left to play?

Everton are playing Bournemouth on Sunday, who are currently two places above the Scouse side at 15th.

Leicester City are up against 14th place West Ham.