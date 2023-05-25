UK's funniest joke revealed in school class contest
Classes from around the country were given the chance to submit their best jokes as part of Britain's Funniest Class contest headed run by Beano.
There was some some stiff competition this year, with jokes poured in from all over the UK.
These were then whittled down to the top ten contenders and the public were able to vote for their favourite joke.
It was a year five in Nottinghamshire that secured victory with this hilarious joke: "What happened to the math teachers garden? It grew square roots."
Their winning joke gained them an impressive 51% of the total votes cast.
Each student in the winning class has been drawn Beano style by the artist Nigel Parkinson.
The school was also presented with an official 'Britain's Funniest Class' trophy.
"The kids had an absolute blast crafting their joke" said their headteacher.
"We're overjoyed to spread their hilarious joke far and wide, bringing laughter to the entire nation and eliciting countless morning chuckles," he added.
