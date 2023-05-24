Police looking into claims Boris Johnson may have broken more Covid rules
- Published
- comments
Boris Johnson has been referred to police by the government Cabinet Office over the possibility he broke more Covid rules during the pandemic.
Mr Johnson was prime minister (PM) during the time of the pandemic and introduced the lockdown rules to try and reduce the risk of the coronavirus spreading.
The department said it made the referral after reviewing documents ahead of a public inquiry into how the country managed the pandemic.
But a spokesperson for the former PM dismissed claims of any further breaches as "totally untrue", blaming his political opponents.
What rules is it claimed Mr Johnson may have broken?
It's been reported that some of the possible breaches relate to visits by people to Chequers - the prime minister's country house in Buckinghamshire - during the pandemic.
Details of the visits are said to have been recorded in Mr Johnson's ministerial diary.
Thames Valley Police said it had "received a report of potential breaches of the Health Protection Regulations between June 2020 and May 2021" at the house.
What is the Cabinet Office?
The Cabinet Office is a department of the UK Government responsible for supporting the prime minister and his team of ministers.
It helps to co-ordinate the delivery of the government's plans with other departments.
Claims of other breaches are said to have taken place at the prime minister's residence in Downing Street, with these claims being looked into by London's Metropolitan Police.
Both the Met and Thames Valley Police have said they are assessing the information received, but so far they have not been in contact with Mr Johnson.
For his part, Mr Johnson says no rules were broken.
A spokesperson for the former PM said: "The events in question were all within the rules either because they were held outdoors or came within another lawful exception.
"They include regular meetings with civil servants and advisers."
In the past both Boris Johnson and current PM Rishi Sunak were fined for attending a birthday party in Downing Street when the lockdown rules were in place.
In May last year a report by then-senior civil servant Sue Gray set out a series of social events held by staff in Downing Street which broke the rules.
Mr Johnson resigned as prime minister last July, partly due to public anger over revelations he broke Covid lockdown rules.
What will happen next?
The Commons Privileges Committee is made up a small group of seven MPs and has been investigating whether Mr Johnson misled Parliament over Covid rule-breaking events in government buildings.
It said it had received additional evidence from the government last week and asked Mr Johnson for a response, both of which it would now take into account during its probe.
Mr Johnson denies deliberately misleading Parliament but if the committee decides he did, then he could potentially face a suspension from Parliament.
Mr Johnson's lawyers said they have written to the Cabinet Office, as well as the Commons Privileges Committee, "explaining that the events were lawful and were not breaches of any Covid regulations".
Mr Johnson's supporters say that other people within the government have "decided to make unfounded suggestions" both to the police and to the Privileges Committee to try and damage Mr Johnson.
The public inquiry, which is separate to the privileges committee investigation , will begin next month.
What have other political parties been saying?
Responding to the announcement, Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said: "These new allegations are for the police to examine but the government must explain who else knew at the time and why this has only now come to light."
Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper, said Mr Johnson "should finally do one decent thing and consider his position as an MP".
Lindsay Jackson, spokesperson for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said Mr Johnson was "totally unfit for any form of public service, never mind being the prime minister".
But Conservative MP and former minister Jacob Rees-Mogg defended Mr Johnson, saying: "The latest stories are just another example of how those who don't like Boris, mainly because of Brexit, are always looking for something to have a go at him on."