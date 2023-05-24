Should you have to do chores for pocket money?
Do you get pocket money - and do you have to do chores for it?
A new pocket money survey by the bank Natwest has found that many children get paid extra for chores rather than it being part of their regular pocket money.
Less than half of parents (47%) said they made completing chores a condition for getting pocket money,
The top earning chores were cleaning the car, helping with shopping, hoovering, doing the laundry and helping in the garden.
So let us know in our vote if you think pocket money for chores is a fair deal and tell us which, if any chores, you actually do.
