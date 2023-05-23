Link to newsround

Amazing underwater sculptures appear on Great Barrier Reef

underwater-sculpture.Jason deCaires Taylor
A new series of underwater sculptures have been created celebrating the links between Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, marine conservation and indigenous cultures and traditions in the country.
underwater-sculpture.Jason deCaires Taylor
The collection is made up of eight different art pieces. They’re part of the third and latest art installation produced by the Museum Of Underwater Art (MOUA).
Jason deCaires Taylor
A number of the sculptures are modelled on Australians whose work in the fields of marine science and marine conservation has had a big impact on our understanding of reef protection.
Jason deCaires Taylor
This includes Molly Steer who started a campaign to get rid of single use plastic straws at just nine-years-old. Her mission is to encourage every school in Australia to pledge to stop using plastic straws through her ‘Straw No More’ movement and more than 3,000 Australia schools have joined so far.
Jason deCaires Taylor
All the sculptures are made from a low carbon Earth-friendly concrete and are reinforced with marine stainless steel.
Jason deCaires Taylor
They were also made with a low centre of gravity so they’re able to withstand strong oceanic forces underwater.
Jason deCaires Taylor
The sculptures also been designed to be colonised by marine life. This means that in years to come, it’s hoped a variety of species like corals and sponges grow on and around them, changing the sculptures’ appearance in vibrant and unpredictable ways.
Jason deCaires Taylor
Like the Great Barrier Reef, the sculptures will become a living and evolving part of their surrounding ecosystems.

