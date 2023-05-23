Amazing underwater sculptures appear on Great Barrier Reef

Amazing underwater sculptures appear on Great Barrier ReefPublished9 minutes agoImage source, Jason deCaires Taylor Image caption, A new series of underwater sculptures have been created celebrating the links between Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, marine conservation and indigenous cultures and traditions in the country.Image source, Jason deCaires Taylor Image caption, The collection is made up of eight different art pieces. They’re part of the third and latest art installation produced by the Museum Of Underwater Art (MOUA).Image source, Jason deCaires Taylor Image caption, A number of the sculptures are modelled on Australians whose work in the fields of marine science and marine conservation has had a big impact on our understanding of reef protection.Image source, Jason deCaires Taylor Image caption, This includes Molly Steer who started a campaign to get rid of single use plastic straws at just nine-years-old. Her mission is to encourage every school in Australia to pledge to stop using plastic straws through her ‘Straw No More’ movement and more than 3,000 Australia schools have joined so far.Image source, Jason deCaires Taylor Image caption, All the sculptures are made from a low carbon Earth-friendly concrete and are reinforced with marine stainless steel.Image source, Jason deCaires Taylor Image caption, They were also made with a low centre of gravity so they’re able to withstand strong oceanic forces underwater.Image source, Jason deCaires Taylor Image caption, The sculptures also been designed to be colonised by marine life. This means that in years to come, it’s hoped a variety of species like corals and sponges grow on and around them, changing the sculptures’ appearance in vibrant and unpredictable ways.Image source, Jason deCaires Taylor Image caption, Like the Great Barrier Reef, the sculptures will become a living and evolving part of their surrounding ecosystems.More on this storyCheck out this underwater forestPublished3 August 2021Aquanaut attempts record-breaking 100 days underwaterPublished21 MarchCheck out this epic underwater museum!Published8 October 2021