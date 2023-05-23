Pokémon: Las Vegas street names inspired by game
- Published
- comments
It's every Pokémon fan's dream to become a Pokémon master - but how about living on a street named after one?
Well, if you move to Las Vegas, that dream could become a reality.
A property company in the Californian city called Harmony Homes has used the Nintendo game as the inspiration for the street names on a new housing development.
Jigglypuff Place, Squirtle Lane, and Snorlax Lane are just a few of the streets that will make up this new neighbourhood in Henderson, Las Vegas.
Project construction manager Andrea Miller told Las Vegas news channel KLAS 8 News that it's very hard to name a new neighbourhood - a developer needs to figure out how many roads there will be, and then submit twice as many names for them, in case some can't be used for any reason.
So in the end, she was inspired by her children and decided to pick Pokémon-themed street names, as they weren't common.
Her personal favourite? Who's that Pokémon... it's Jigglypuff!
"When I hear Jigglypuff, I giggle," Andrea Miller told KLAS 8 News.
"When you're coming home from work and you had a bad day and you have to turn on Jigglypuff Lane, that will make you smile."
It's not the first time Harmony Homes have used interesting themes to name roads on their developments - in North Las Vegas you can find a neighbourhood made up of Paw Patrol inspired streets!
Which Pokémon would you name a street after? Let us know in the comments!