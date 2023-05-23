SpaceX: Rayyanah Barnawi becomes first Arab woman in space
Rayyanah Barnawi has made history as the first Arab woman in space.
A SpaceX flight took Rayyanah, along with a team of astronauts, on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
Rayyanah, who's from Saudi Arabia, was joined on Sunday's four-person mission by legendary astronaut Peggy Whitson, who is making her fourth trip to the ISS.
"Hello from outer space. It feels amazing to be viewing Earth from this capsule," Rayyanah said after blast-off.
The team will spend 10 days in space before returning home.
Rayyanah, 34, says she's excited about the research she will do in space but also about being a role model for young people who she will be able to share her experience with while she's on the ISS.
"Being able to see their faces when they see astronauts from their own region for the first time is very thrilling," she said.
In a video filmed in space before she reached the ISS, she said: "To the people around the world, the future is very bright. I would like you to dream big, believe in yourselves and believe in humanity."
Mishaal Ashemimry, a Saudi-American aerospace engineer and adviser to the Saudi Space Commission, said: "We hope this mission will inspire girls from various backgrounds in order to advance the human experience."
Women in Saudi Arabia only gained the right to drive in 2018, and human rights groups say women's rights are still limited there.