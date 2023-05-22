Chelsea Flower Show 2023: Check out these amazing pictures from the event

Chelsea Flower Show 2023: Check out these amazing pictures from the eventPublished44 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The famous flower show is back for another year, running from the 22-27 May.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Visitors at this year's event will get the chance to enjoy a number of specially planted gardens highlighting different themes and trends.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Check out these incredible sculptures made of wood! This pair certainly look right at home among the flowers.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, This display of daffodils is an impressive sight, featuring a range of different colours and sizes.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Take a look at these colourful plants. The Chelsea Flower Show is known for the huge range of flowers on display.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, A bronze sculpture of King Charles III, created by artist Keziah Burt, is also at this year's show. It's on display at the RHS Garden of Royal Reflection and Celebration.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, This man got to chance to pose for a photo with this pair of 'bush boys' - how cool are they!Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Weeds have a special feature at this year's show. The plants don't have the best reputation, but the flower show wants to encourage people to see them differently. The plants are known as 'hero plants' at this year's show.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Check out this huge peony coronation crown display. It comes after King Charles III's coronation on 6 May.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosted a children's picnic at a newly created garden at the show.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, A number of schools were invited to bring children along, which marks the first time in the event's 110-year history that a children's picnic has taken place.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, A talent children's choir also performed at the Chelsea Flower Show this year.More on this storyFantastic floral displays at Chelsea Flower ShowPublished26 May 2022Fake plastic grass banned at famous Chelsea Flower ShowPublished18 May 2022Should weeds be known as 'hero' plants?Published2 May