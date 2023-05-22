Link to newsround

Chelsea Flower Show 2023: Check out these amazing pictures from the event

The famous flower show is back for another year, running from the 22-27 May.
Visitors at this year's event will get the chance to enjoy a number of specially planted gardens highlighting different themes and trends.
Check out these incredible sculptures made of wood! This pair certainly look right at home among the flowers.
This display of daffodils is an impressive sight, featuring a range of different colours and sizes.
Take a look at these colourful plants. The Chelsea Flower Show is known for the huge range of flowers on display.
A bronze sculpture of King Charles III, created by artist Keziah Burt, is also at this year's show. It's on display at the RHS Garden of Royal Reflection and Celebration.
This man got to chance to pose for a photo with this pair of 'bush boys' - how cool are they!
Weeds have a special feature at this year's show. The plants don't have the best reputation, but the flower show wants to encourage people to see them differently. The plants are known as 'hero plants' at this year's show.
Check out this huge peony coronation crown display. It comes after King Charles III's coronation on 6 May.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosted a children's picnic at a newly created garden at the show.
A number of schools were invited to bring children along, which marks the first time in the event's 110-year history that a children's picnic has taken place.
A talent children's choir also performed at the Chelsea Flower Show this year.

