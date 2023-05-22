Have your say: What's YOUR favourite sandwich?
This week is dedicated to the celebration of a staple food item loved by people all over the UK - the humble sandwich!
First made popular by John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich all the way back in 1762, the delicious bread-based meal has truly taken on a life of its own.
There are now an endless number of options available when it comes to both the bread used for sandwiches and the fillings, from classic combinations to more adventurous choices.
This year, British Sandwich Week runs from 22-28 May.
It's a time to appreciate sandwiches in all their different forms, from clubs, subs, wraps, rolls and baguettes, to baps, bagels, toasties, pittas and paninis.
Trying saying that with a mouthful of bread!
To mark the event, the British Sandwich & Food to Go Association has also revealed the top 10 sandwich fillings most loved by Brits in 2023, with chicken coming out on top.
Other popular options which made the cut include cheese, bacon, ham, tuna and egg.
Top 10 sandwiches enjoyed by Brits in 2023
1. Chicken
2. Cheese
3. Bacon
4. Ham
5. Tuna
6. Egg
7. Vegetarian
8. Sausage
9. Beef
10. Vegan
We want to hear from YOU? Do you agree with the ranking, or does another sandwich have your heart? Why not have your say in our vote, and if your favourite sarnie isn't on the list, let us know what your go to filling is in the comments below.
