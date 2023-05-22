Women's Super League 2023: Who will win the WSL - Chelsea or Manchester United?
Get ready for a nail-biting Women's Super League (WSL) showdown this weekend.
After an exciting weekend of derbies, we'll now have to wait until the last day of the season to see whether Manchester United or Chelsea take home the trophy.
Chelsea were expecting to celebrate winning the league after beating London rivals Arsenal on Sunday morning, but Man United are now back in the running after their thrilling stoppage-time win over Man City later the same evening.
In order to win, Man United need to beat seventh place Liverpool, and Chelsea need to lose against Reading, who are currently heading for relegation.
If they can manage all that, it would be Man United's first ever WSL title.
If Chelsea lift the trophy, it will be their fourth in a row.
Whatever happens though, both teams are guaranteed to finish in the top three, meaning they'll qualify for the Champions League next year.
In Scotland, Glasgow City have taken home their 16th WSL trophy after beating reigning champions Rangers on Sunday.
Who do you think will claim the WSL title? Let us know in the comments!
Manchester United
Man United's 2-1 win against City went right down to the wire.
It was 1-1 until injury time, when Lucia Garcia scored a last minute goal to secure their victory.
Their win meant they denied Man City a spot in the Champions League for the first time since 2014.
The Red Devils have never won the WSL, and boss Marc Skinner admitted that it will still take "a miracle" in order for it to happen this season.
But whatever the result, it will have been an immense season for Man United, who were only founded five years ago.
Chelsea
Although Arsenal were considered Chelsea's last big challengers this season, they were still the underdogs going into Sunday night's match.
Arsenal created some good chances in the second half, but the game was still mostly one-sided, and Chelsea finished with a 2-0 victory.
It was captain Magdalena Eriksson's last home game in a Chelsea shirt, as she's confirmed she'll be leaving the club at the end of the season.
Their win over Arsenal marked 11 victories out of 11 at home this season, and a record 15 wins at home in a row.
And if they can finish at the top of the WSL, it will mean achieving the double for the first time since 2015, after winning the FA Cup earlier this month.
Scotland WSL
After a dramatic match against Rangers at Ibrox, Glasgow City are now celebrating their 16th WSL title.
They had to win if they were to come out on top over Rangers and Celtic.
Celtic were looking like they might win the league on goal difference, but Laura Davidson's stoppage-time goal clinched it for City.