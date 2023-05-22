Rishi Sunak to look into claims Suella Braverman broke rules over speeding course
- Published
- comments
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is aiming to find out if a member of his government broke the rules after getting a speeding ticket for her driving.
Home secretary Suella Braverman was caught speeding last summer.
She was given the option of getting a three-point penalty on her driving licence and a fine, or joining a speed awareness course as part of a group.
But rather then joining the group course, she tried to arrange a one-to-one awareness course instead.
Opposition government ministers have argued that in doing this she broke the rules - called a ministerial code - and want an investigation to be held into her actions.
The row is not about the speeding offence itself but whether it was right or wrong to try to organise a private speed awareness course.
At the time this happened, Mrs Braverman was not home secretary, but had the job of attorney general - advising the government, government departments and ministers on legal matters.
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has said he will consult his ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus later today about how Mrs Braverman handled the speeding offence.
This could then lead to an investigation, but this is something Sir Laurie cannot start the process to do himself without Mr Sunak agreeing that there should be on an inquiry.
What have people been saying about the situation?
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said the prime minister should order his adviser to investigate whether rules were breached "without delay".
Another opposition party, the Liberal Democrats, are also calling for an investigation and said Mr Sunak needed to make a statement in Parliament about the claims.
A government source has denied Mrs Braverman's actions broke the ministerial code.
This is a special document setting out the standards of behaviour expected of members of the government, in particular those holding a position as a minister.
It says that they must not do anything to try to get special treatment from the law or government departments, but be treated like everyone.
But Ms Rayner said she thinks the rules have been broken, adding: "Members of the cabinet are subject to the same laws as the rest of us, and any attempt to direct civil servants to obtain special treatment in this matter would clearly amount to an unacceptable abuse of power and privilege by the home secretary."
Prime minister Mr Sunak said: "I don't know the full details of what has happened, nor have I spoken to the home secretary.
"But I understand she has expressed regret for speeding, accepted the penalty and paid the fine."