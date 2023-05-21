Link to newsround

Premier League: Third win in a row for Manchester City

Manchester City are championsGetty Images
A giant flag appeared outside City's Etihad Stadium moments after the title win was secured

Manchester City have been crowned Premier League Champions for the third time in a row - and they didn't even kick a ball!

It's after Arsenal, who were City's rival for the title, lost 1-nil to Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners are now four points behind the Sky Blues with only one game left which means they can't catch up on points even if they won the next match.

Retuers
Arsenal lost 1-nil to Nottingham Forest

This is the fifth time Manchester City have won the Premier League in 6 campaigns.

They'll lift the trophy after they play Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola's side now also have the chance to claim the Treble, with FA Cup and Champions League finals coming up next month.

Only City's rivals, Manchester United, have previously managed this and they'll meet at Wembley on 3 June in the FA Cup Final.

PA Media
City will lift the Premier League trophy after they play Chelsea

Captain Ilkay Gundogan - who has scored four goals in the past two league games - said: "The Premier League is without doubt the most demanding and competitive league in the world, so that tells you everything about what an achievement this is.

"To have won this trophy three times in a row and five times in six years is incredible. That quality and consistency helps sum up what Manchester City stand for and ensures the club will continue to strive for success going forward.

"It has been a season I will never forget."

