Artemis Moon Mission: Amazon's Jeff Bezos to help Nasa return to the Moon
- Published
- comments
Two billionaires are now on board to help Nasa's plan to send humans to the Moon for the first time in 50 years.
Elon Musk's Space X firm is already working with Nasa to build a system for its descent, based on its Starship rocket.
And now Amazon's Jeff Bezos has been asked to help too!
His company, Blue Origin, will build a landing craft which will take the crew down to the lunar surface.
The complex Moon missions are aiming to put a man and woman on the Moon by the end of 2024.
If successful, experts also want to build a long-term human base there for years to come.
Jeff Bezos will receive just over $3.4bn (£2.7bn) from Nasa as part of the contract and his company is expected to spend the same amount or more of its own money on the project.
"We go to the Moon, to learn, to live, to invent, to create all these things to be successful at the Moon, to go to Mars," said agency Administrator Bill Nelson.
"The great adventure of humankind pressing out into the cosmos is here. And this is a part of it," he added.
What is Artemis?
Nasa plans to eventually send astronauts to the Moon in a capsule called Orion, which will launch on a powerful, giant new rocket called SLS.
The Space Launch System - or SLS - is designed to be able to send enough cargo to the Moon so that astronauts will be able to stay there for longer periods.
This mission, called Artemis 1, sent the Orion spacecraft on a loop around the Moon on an unmanned trip which means no humans were on board.
The spacecraft performed a flyby of the Moon, using its gravity to gain speed and propel itself almost 500,000 km away from Earth!
The next mission will be called Artemis 2 and this time, astronauts will be on board.
Nasa had originally said it wanted to launch the next phase of the mission by 2024 but after delays to Artemis 1, the date has been pushed back to 2025 and maybe even 2026.
The third mission, called Artemis 3, is set to be the first Moon landing since 1972.