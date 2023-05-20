Ukraine: US approves sending fighter jets to Ukraine
Ukraine will soon get a big boost to its war efforts after the US announced it would let western countries send fighter jets to help defend the country from Russian attacks.
Legally, countries can only resell or re-export American military hardware if the US approves it.
At the moment, no government has confirmed it will give advanced fighter jets to Kyiv but it's something Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has been asking for.
He's called the move an "historic decision".
Up until now, the US and other allies had focused on providing weapon systems and helping Ukraine to train its troops.
President Zelensky has been asking allied countries for jets to help their fight against Russia, saying they would "greatly enhance our army in the sky".
An ally is similar to a friend. It's a country or nation that supports and helps another country during a war.
Some countries have been worried that a move like this would be seen as escalating the war and making Russia angry.
But the National Security Adviser for the US, Jake Sullivan, said that any jets sent to Ukraine would only used for defence purposes.
Training Ukrainian pilots is going to take time though.
Even experienced fighter pilots will take around four months to be trained on how to operate a new plane.
There are also questions around who will supply the F-16 jets which are used in a number of European and Middle Eastern nations - the UK doesn't have any of these types of jets in its air force.
The UK, Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark have welcomed the US move.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted: "The UK will work together with the USA and the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark to get Ukraine the combat air capability it needs."
What's the latest on the war in Ukraine?
The war in Ukraine began on 23 February 2022 after the President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian army to invade neighbouring country Ukraine.
Since then, millions of people have been affected by the war.
It's difficult to understand the full impact the war has had so far, or predict when it will end.
However, Russia's bigger army was expected to have a much greater impact when it first invaded Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces have managed to push them back in many areas.
