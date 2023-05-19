Test rugby: Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric announce retirement from the sport
- Published
- comments
Just four months before the rugby World Cup, two Welsh players have announced their retirement from the sport.
Justin Tipuric and Alun Wyn Jones have both been named in Warren Gatland's 54-man training squad for September's World Cup in France.
The pair made their announcements just hours apart and both thanked the fans for their support during their career.
Do you have a favourite moment from their careers? Let us know in the comments below.
More stories from the sporting world
Alun Wyn Jones
Alun Wyn Jones is the most-capped player in international rugby.
The 37-year-old has won 158 caps for Wales and 12 with the British and Irish Lions.
He made his international debut against Argentina in 2006 and most recently led the Lions on the 2021 tour of South Africa.
Jones captained Wales a record 52 times, including the 2019 World Cup in Japan where he was also named as the Six Nations player of the tournament.
In a statement on social media, he said: "After 17 years I look back on special memories with Welsh greats and future Welsh greats.
"My grandfather and father both nurtured my passion for rugby in my younger days which has continued throughout. The opportunity to be professional in the sport I love was a dream come true.
"To the people closest to me, my family, I couldn't have done it without you. Through injury, loss and success, you've always been there and will be for whatever's next."
Justin Tipuric
Justin Tipuric made his Wales debut in 2011 and became thought of as one of the finest all-round players of his generation.
He helped the team win the Six Nations in 2012, 2013, 2019 and 2021 and was also part of the Wales squads that reached the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in 2015 and semi-finals in 2019.
He even captained Wales during last year's autumn internationals.
In his statement the 33-year-old said: "During the off-season I've had time to reflect on my playing career and now seems the right time to step away from international rugby.
"It's been a privilege to put on the Welsh jersey and have so many great memories.
"I'd like to thank all the players and coaches that I've been fortunate enough to work with over the years and the wonderful support I've received from the Welsh public."
What do you think about these retirement announcements? Do you have a favourite moment from Alun Wyn Jones' or Justin Tipuric's career? Let us know in the comments.