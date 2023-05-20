Weymouth Harbour: Replica of El Galeón docks for visitors
- Published
- comments
Weymouth Harbour has a very special visitor over the weekend.
A full sized replica of a 17th Century ship - called El Galeón - has been docked there.
Land lubbers who want to step aboard and head back in time will be able to board the galleon, which is a copy of one that would've been sailing between the 16th and 18th centuries.
Real sailors that live on board will take visitors around to learn lots about its history of exporting fruits, salt and cargo.
The sorts of ships this galleon resembles used to sail across the seas to trade.
They would travel between Spain, America and the Philippines and could carry up to 1,200 tonnes of cargo.
Inside is a floating museum to explore which shows the vessel's history.
The ship is only visiting for a few days. Dorset Council said: "This amazing tall ship is docked and ready for visitors. Bring your sea legs and climb aboard, land lubbers."
It's already travelled more than 70,000 miles around the world visiting lots of different ports and it's now carrying out its 2023 tour.