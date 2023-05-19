Joe Wicks returns for another UK Schools Tour and we want YOUR questions!
Joe Wicks is back for another UK Schools Tour!
After his first trip around the country to inspire kids to get moving back in 2019, the fitness star will be back to travelling schools across the UK in May.
His mission is to get children learning about the physical and mental benefits of movement and exercise.
He will be meeting up with and exercising with more than 10,000 children this month.
Joe Wicks will be coming into the Newsround studio next week and we want your questions for him. Let us know what you want us to ask him in the comments below!
You might know Joe from his famous PE lessons and workouts throughout the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in March 2020.
Recent studies have shown 1 in 3 children will leave primary school overweight.
