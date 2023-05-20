Premier League: Nominees for Player of the Season revealed
It's still all to play for at both ends of the Premier League table - with the title race between Arsenal and Manchester City still ongoing and four teams battling to stay in the top flight of English football.
But with the end of the season fast approaching, the debate is turning to who has been the standout individual performer and deserves to win the player of the season award.
There are seven players who have been shortlisted for this year's top prize.
They include two Manchester City players - Kevin De Bruyne and superstar striker Erling Haaland, two Arsenal players - captain Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka, England captain and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, as well as Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier.
Who has been nominated?
1. Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
Could last year's winner of the award make history and become the first player to be voted player of the season three times?
The Belgian midfielder has provided 16 assists this season - the most by any Premier League player - and is just four shy of the all-time single-season record.
2. Erling Haaland - Manchester City
Unless you've been living under a rock these past few months, you'll be aware of just how much of an impact superstar striker Erling Haaland has made since he arrived at Manchester City this season!
The 22-year-old is enjoying a record-breaking debut campaign - including smashing the long-standing Premier League goal record in a single season on his first attempt!
3. Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur
England captain Harry Kane is another player who's enjoying a great season.
The 29-year-old Spurs striker is the second highest Premier League goal-scorer this season, having scored in 24 different matches - equalling the competition record for a single season.
4. Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal
He may only be 24 years old but the Norwegian midfielder has led by example, captaining Arsenal this season.
He's been the club's top scorer so far this campaign, netting 15 goals and setting up seven from midfield.
5. Marcus Rashford - Manchester United
Rashford has enjoyed probably the best-ever season of his career with Manchester United.
The 25-year-old is the club's top scorer this season - scoring 16 times as well as setting up a further five goals.
6. Bukayo Saka - Arsenal
Aged just 21, Bukayo Saka is the only English players to reach double figures for goals and assists in the Premier League this season.
A hugely versatile player, he can play at full back but is usually deployed as a wide forward - contributing with 13 goals and 11 assists in the Gunner's last 36 games.
7. Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United
At 32 years old, Kieran Trippier is the oldest player and only defender to receive a nomination this year.
The right-back has been a huge influence for Newcastle United, who are in a strong position to finish in the top four and secure Champions League football next season.
