Europa Conference League: West Ham United beat AZ Alkmaar to reach final
West Ham United have beaten AZ Alkmaar to bag themselves a place in the Europa Conference League final.
The Hammers beat the Dutch side 1-0 on the night with a stoppage-time goal from Pablo Fornals, to progress 3-1 on aggregate.
"We've done a really good job in Europe this season and we're thrilled," said West Ham manager David Moyes.
His team will face Fiorentina - who knocked out Basel in the other semi-final - on 7 June in their first European cup final in nearly 50 years!
Having won the first leg at the London Stadium 2-1, the Hammers had a slim advantage going into the away second leg.
Alkmaar had been pushing for the goal that would have drawn them level at 2-all on aggregate, but West Ham counter attacked deep into added time.
The game looked to heading for a goalless draw, until Pablo Fornals' late strike into the bottom corner in the 94th minute sealed the win, sending West Ham into their first major European final since 1976.
West Ham United captain Declan Rice was full of appreciation for his teammate Fornals.
"His name is going to be written into West Ham history forever," Rice told BT Sport.
West Ham manager David Moyes also echoed the praise of the Spanish midfielder.
Moyes said: "He is a real team player.
"I think if there was any player I wanted to score today, it would have been Pablo."
West Ham will face Italian side Fiorentina in the final, after they beat Basel in extra time in the other semi-final.
The Hammers are hoping to lift their first major trophy since they lifted the 1980 FA Cup.
The Europa Conference League final will take place in the Eden Arena in Prague, Czechia on Wednesday 7 June.