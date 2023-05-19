Ant and Dec: Stars to take break from Saturday Night Takeaway from 2024
If you're a fan of presenter duo Ant and Dec then chances are you probably also watch their ITV show Saturday Night Takeaway.
The show first started back in 2002, but now after 12 years the two have said they are planning to take a break from the ITV programme after the 2024 series.
They said that now after reaching the "milestone" of 20 series, it seemed like the "perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath".
You'll still be seeing plenty of Ant and Dec on your screens as they'll continue to host other ITV shows like I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain's Got Talent and Limitless Win.
Is this the end for Saturday Night Takeaway?
It seems unlikely, especially as this isn't the first time the programme has taken a break.
The series previously came off air in 2009 - before returning four years later in 2013.
Since its launch in 2002 Saturday Night Takeaway has received multiple Bafta and National Television Awards (NTA), and has stayed very popular with audiences who haven't tired of the format.
ITV's director of television has even said: "When you think of Saturday night television you think of Saturday Night Takeaway."
Ant and Dec have also won many prizes as presenters, and have spoken about how much they enjoy making the show.
"We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath," Ant said.
Dec added: "We still have a momentous 20th series to look forward to first so we will do our best to go out (for now) with a bang in 2024."
The most recent series of that show launched in February and attracted ITV1's biggest overnight audience of the year, with 6.4 million viewers.