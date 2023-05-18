Rafael Nadal: The 14-time champion pulls out of the French Open due to injury
Former number one tennis star Rafael Nadal will not play in the French Open for the first time in 19 years.
The 14-time champion has had to pull out of the tournament due to an injury to his hip.
During a press conference, he also announced his plans to retire once the 2024 season is over.
The 36-year-old has won 22 major men's titles and spent 209 weeks at world number one - the sixth longest amount in ATP history.
Nadal hasn't played since he sustained the hip injury at the Australian Open in January.
Commenting on the decision to pull out of upcoming tournaments he said: "I didn't make the decision, my body made the decision."
Nadal has previously won 112 of his 115 matches at the French Open - which this year will run from 28 May until 11 June.
This tournament is played on a clay court, which is why you might have heard him called the 'King of clay'.
But despite practicing in recent weeks, he's not fit enough to be able to play for now.
At the press conference Nadal said:
"Next year will be my last year on tour - that is my idea. If I keep going now I won't be able to make that happen.
"I was working as much as possible every single day for the past four months and they have been difficult because I've not been able to find a solution to the problem I had in Australia,"
"I will stop for a while, maybe one month, maybe three months or maybe four months. I do not like to predict the future," he said.
"I will do the right thing for my body and personal happiness. My motivation is to enjoy the season and say goodbye to all the tournaments I have enjoyed in my career," he added.
In a message to Nadal, the French Open said it could not "imagine how hard the decision" was for the player.
"We'll definitely miss you at this year's Roland Garros," it said in a statement. "Take care of yourself to come back stronger on courts. Hoping to see you next year in Paris."