What does a seal have to do with Eurovision 2023?
- Published
- comments
Two of this year's Eurovision contestants are now the proud sponsors of some sea lions at a zoo in Vienna.
The huge singing competition may be over for another year, but a friendship between two of the contestants certainly isn't.
Fan favourite Kaarija, a rapper from Finland who narrowly missed out on the win, struck up a friendship with Bojan, the lead singer of Slovenia's act Joker Out.
Okay, this is all very wholesome but why have they sponsored all the talk about seals? Let's take a look.
Bojan and Kaarija's friendship has been all over social media and fans have enjoyed watching the pair bond over their time in Liverpool for Eurovision.
In an interview for ESC Factful - a social media creator dedicated to the song contest - Bojan said they both enjoyed being silly with each other because of the huge pressure of the competition and it was a way to take their mind off things.
Rumours quickly started circulating among fans that the pair were looking to adopt a baby seal.
So video creator Anni, who runs ESC Factful asked Bojan if the rumours were true.
He said he hadn't heard of them but joked to the camera: "Kaarija, you hear me - baby seal, yes?"
The video of the interview racked up over 1 million views on TikTok, with one user calling it the "best interview ever!"
Well since that video, Joker Out's manager posted on social media to say the pair had been gifted a 12 month sponsorship for the South American sea lions at Schonbrunn Zoo in Vienna.
But it seems the news didn't quite reach Kaarija who said "I haven't heard about that. A seal? This hasn't reached my ears, I have no idea what it's all about - sounds like quite the gimmick!"
He has since announced the sponsorship on his social media - congrats!