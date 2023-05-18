Manchester City: What is football's Treble - and who's won one?
By any standards, Manchester City are having a pretty epic season.
Erling Haaland's team are close to winning the league, and are in two important cup finals - including one against their local rivals Manchester United.
You've probably heard people talking about them winning the Treble, so what exactly does that mean?
Well, in terms of English football, it's the super-rare feat of winning the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League.
It's a very unusual achievement but it has been done by other UK teams. Let's find out more.
Winning one trophy in a season is tough enough for any team.
Sometimes teams even get to win two - usually the Double of League and Cup - but three? That's a rarity, but it's not unique.
And there's a difference between wining a treble and winning the Treble.
A treble is winning three trophies in a season - also rare - but the Treble is when a club wins their national league competition, the main cup competition in the country, and their continent's main club trophy.
Around the world it's been done by teams like Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Lyon but some British teams have done it too.
Manchester United 1998-1999
Let's start with one of the UK's most famous Trebles.
In 1998-99, Manchester United had an amazing season full of last-minute goals, penalty drama and legendary performances to do what no English team had done before.
During the season, United lost only five times and had a run of 33 games unbeaten but they still only pipped rivals Arsenal to the Premier League title by one point.
The Red Devils beat Newcastle United in the FA Cup final, then took on German champions Bayern Munich in the Champions League final, which they famously won with two goals in the last 90 seconds of the game.
An estimated half a million people watched their victory parade through the city and in recognition of his success, manager Alex Ferguson was given a knighthood.
Arsenal women 2006-2007
Fast forward to 2007 when the Gunners were chasing their own Treble.
The team were playing for the Women's Premier League (which became the WSL we know today), the FA Cup and the UEFA Women's Cup (the tournament was renamed the Women's Champions League in 2009).
Star players of the team included now Football Focus presenter Alex Scott who scored the winning goal in the UEFA Women's Cup final, and Faye White, the longest serving-captain of the England Lionesses - she played for England for 15 years.
In the UEFA Women's Cup Final, they beat Swedish side Umea, led by Brazilian striker Marta, who went on to be one of women's football's most famous names and became World Player of the Year five times.
The Gunners were the superstars of women's football that year and in fact won a quadruple that season! They took home the National League Cup too.
And all without losing a single game!
Celtic 1966-1967
We go back in time now to the 1960s when Glasgow's Celtic were one of the best teams in European football.
In an unbelievable season of success, the Hoops won every competition they entered: The Scottish League (now the Scottish Premier League), the Scottish Cup, the Scottish League Cup, the Glasgow Cup, and the European Cup (which was replaced by the Champions League).
Becoming legendary as the "Lisbon Lions", Celtic beat Inter Milan 2-1 in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, to lift the trophy and were the first British team to win it, and also to win the Treble.
Whereas we're now used to clubs having amazing players from all over the world, famously all Celtic's players that day were born within 30 miles of Glasgow.