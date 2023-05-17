What is a Maguean skate? Scientists warn that ancient fish could become extinct
- Published
- comments
An ancient species of fish, which has been around since the era of the dinosaurs, could be at risk of extinction soon according to scientists.
The Maegean skate is only found in Macquarie Harbour, in a very remote area of Tasmania.
Scientists are concerned that another extreme weather event, like a storm, could make them extinct.
Experts are asking the government in Tasmania to help conserve the animals and look after their habitat.
What is the Maugean skate?
A skate is a type of fish closely related to the ray - you can see that physically it looks a bit like one due to its tail and body shape.
The Maugean skate can reach between 70 and 84 centimetres in length, and is only found in Tasmania, in Macquarie Harbour and potentially Bathurst Harbour - but only four have ever been reported there.
They date back to the dinosaurs, and were probably around at the same time as the T. rex! Maugean skates are usually found swimming along the bottom of the sea, close to the mud or sand.
These creatures are currently classed as endangered, and are also on Australia's priority list for helping threatened species.
Word-buster
Extinct - If an animal is extinct, it means there aren't any of them left
Endangered - There's only a small number left, or the species is under threat
Habitat - An area which an animal lives, like a forest or a coral reef
Conservation - Protecting and looking after animals, plants or habitats
Why is the Maugean skate endangered?
The fish's habitat is under threat. Large amounts of fishing in Macquarie Harbour reduce oxygen levels in the water, which the skates need to be able to survive.
They are also facing higher water temperatures due to climate change, which changes what the Maugean skates can feed on, and there is pollution from hydro power stations and fishing.
This has worsened following extreme weather in 2019, when a storm reduced oxygen levels in the water further. Scientists are worried that as extreme weather becomes more common due to climate change, Maugean skates could become extinct.
Skates also tend to swim in shallower water in the harbour, where they risk encountering fishing nets.
What can be done to protect the Maugean skate?
By making tougher fishing rules in the area, its hoped that skates will be at less of a risk from being fished or caught in traps.
There are also changes that can be made in the skates' habitat, so they have better access to the right kind of water, and things to feed on.
Scientists are asking government officials in Tasmania to make these changes as soon as possible to try keep the skates safe.