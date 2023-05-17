Kingfisher chicks hatch at wildlife reserve
As the name suggests, kingfishers tend to get through a lot of fish, but did you know a nest full of chicks will eat up to 100 of them every day?
A pair of kingfishers have successfully bred at a wetland wildlife reserve in Gloucestershire with their eggs hatching earlier this month.
The parents are now on with the very busy job of feeding the chicks - for around four weeks - before the little birds fly the nest.
It is estimated that there are 4,900 breeding pairs of kingfishers in the UK.
Where were the baby kingfishers born?
The team at the WWT Slimbridge Wetland Centre, in Gloucestershire, have been monitoring the activity of the chicks closely.
Kingfishers normally incubate - keep the eggs warm by sitting on them - between five to seven eggs for about three weeks.
This happens in a nesting burrow in the river bank, usually a vertical wall of soil about two metres (6ft) high.
Once the chicks hatch, the parents feed them with small fish, increasing the size of the meal as their offspring grow.
Kingfisher facts
- They have a third 'eyelid' which almost acts like a pair of swimming goggles when hunting underwater
- The oldest kingfisher on record was 7.5 years old
- Their beaks inspired the design behind almost silent, super-fast trains