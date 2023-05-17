Netball World Cup: Everything you need to know about the game
The players for the England Roses netball squad have been announced ahead of this summer's World Cup.
England came second back in 1975 and have won bronze six times, including four years ago in Liverpool but they are yet to win the Cup.
Scotland and Wales will also be hoping for big wins at netball's biggest international tournament this July.
Never heard of the game or want to know more? We've got you covered! Scroll down for everything you need to know about netball and the World Cup.
Where is the Netball World Cup being held in 2023?
The tournament begins on 28 July in Cape Town, South Africa and will run until 6 August.
It's the first time it's ever been held in Africa.
The England squad, who are one of the top teams in the world, will play against Barbados in their first pool match.
It's the 16th time the tournament has been held and it happens every four years.
Which teams are taking part in the Netball World Cup?
Teams around the world having been playing in matches ahead of the World Cup to qualify for the event.
We'll see England, Scotland and Wales taking part from the home nations.
The first stage will see teams in four pools compete in a round robin format - which means teams are eliminated after a certain number of losses.
Netball World Cup pools
Pool A: Australia, Tonga, Zimbabwe and Fiji
Pool B: England, Malawi, Scotland, Barbados
Pool C: Jamaica, South Africa, Wales and Sri Lanka
Pool D: New Zealand, Uganda, Trinidad & Tobago and Singapore
Who is favourite to win the Netball World Cup?
Currently Australia is the favourite to win and they're in the top spot of the current world rankings.
New Zealand follows as the number two seed and England is in third!
How to play netball
Much like basketball, the aim of a netball game is to get the ball to your end of the court and shoot it into a hoop while you're in the shooting circle to score a goal.
The team with the most goals at the end of the game wins.
Unlike basketball, you're not allowed to bounce the ball while you have it, you must keep at least one foot touching the ground and pass the ball within three seconds to avoid a free pass given to the other team.
How many players are in a netball team?
Netball is played by two teams of seven players.
The court is split into thirds. Two are for shooting and include a shooting circle (also known as the goal circle or the D) with a third sandwiched between them where play begins.
The direction you are shooting in is the top of the court and the side you are defending is called the bottom of the court.
Certain positions are only allowed in specific areas on the court otherwise they're offside and the other team is awarded a free pass.
What do each of the netball positions do?
Centre (C) - The centre starts the game and can move around the whole court except the shooting circle on either team's side.
Wing Attack (WA) - The wing attack helps get the ball into their side's shooting circle. They are only allowed in the top two thirds of the court.
Goal Attack (GA) - The goal attack is one of two shooting positions and they are allowed in the same areas as wing attack - the top two thirds - but can also enter the shooting circle. They can either pass the ball to the goal shooter or take a shot themselves whilst in the shooting circle.
Goal Shooter (GS) - The goal shooter does what the position says, they shoot! They need to create space so their team mates can pass the ball to be able to take a shot at the hoop. They are only allowed in the top third of the court and the goal circle.
Wing Defence (WD) - Wing defence is there to defend and intercept the ball and get it back to team mates at the top thirds. They are only allowed in the bottom two thirds of the court.
Goal Defence (GD) - The goal defence wants to try and keep the ball from entering the opposing team's shooting circle. They are allowed in the bottom two thirds of the court and the goal circle.
Goal Keeper (GK) - The goal keeper usually sticks closely to the opposition's GS to stop them shooting or scoring a goal.
What are the rules of netball?
Before the game starts and after each time a goal is scored, the game must be started in the centre third.
Within the centre third is a centre circle. The Centre stands in this circle and has three seconds to pass the ball once the whistle is blown.
Their team mates (GA, WA, GD, WD) have to wait at the border between the top and bottom thirds and the centre third until the whistle is blown and play begins.
The GS and GK remain in the goal circle until the whistle is blown.
You can only hold the ball for three seconds before passing it and you cannot re-catch the ball otherwise a free pass is given to the other team.
The ball cannot be passed across a complete third without being touched or caught by a player in that third and if you want to pass a short distance, there must be enough space that a player could come between you and the person you are passing to.
If you break any of these rules, the opposing team is given a free pass.
You might also get a penalty pass.
A penalty pass is like a free pass except the player who broke a rule must stand next to their opponent unable to play until the ball is thrown.
Netball is a non-contact sport - players must keep around a one metre distance away from who they are defending against.
You cannot knock the ball out of someone's hands but you can catch or deflect a pass once it has left your opponent's hands.
You also cannot delay the game either deliberately or accidentally.
Breaking any of these rules will result in a penalty pass.
How long is a netball game?
A netball game is divided into four quarters, each 15 minutes long, which means games take an hour in total.
History and origins of netball
Netball stems from the game of basketball which can be traced back to a man called Dr James Naismith in 1891.
The modified women's game, which was adapted from Dr Naismith's game for men in 1892, eventually spread around the United States in many different versions.
The gradual transition from basketball to netball happened in Dartford, England in 1897 when an American teacher introduced the game at Madame Österberg's college.
The game used basketball rules with an outdoor court but replaced basketball hoops with basic netted rings without a board behind it, giving it its new name - netball!
The first set of rules from the Physical Education Association were created in 1900 and a new international code of rules for netball was finally introduced in 1960.
Is netball only for girls?
Boys can play both normal netball and High 5 netball - a version of the game used to introduce young players to the sport.
In this version, only two boys are allowed on the court at the same time.
You are also only allowed to have three boys on a team in total.
The rules of High 5 netball
At primary school you might play a variation of the full netball game called High 5 netball.
- Instead of 15 minute quarters you play for six minutes at a time.
- There are only five players on the court at any one time and you rotate which position you play after each quarter.
- Goal Shooter and Goal Keeper are allowed up to their opposing third rather than having to stay in the shooting circle.
- The goal post is slightly lower
More boys and men are taking up the sport and there is an England Men's National Team called The Thorns.
Is netball an Olympic game?
Netball isn't currently a sport in the Olympics because of the gender imbalance of the sport - women's netball is very strong and established but men's netball is less so.
Fans of the sport hope it'll be included for the 2032 Olympics - to be held in Australia where netball is a very popular sport.