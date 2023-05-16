Link to newsround

The Little Mermaid: Stars dazzle at UK premier of the Disney remake

halle-little-mermaid-premiere.Getty Images
Halle plays Princess Ariel in the Disney Little Mermaid live-action remake

The stars of the new Little Mermaid film headed to the blue carpet for its UK premiere on Monday night.

Actors, crew and celebrity fans turned up to get their first look at the new Disney remake at Leicester Square in London.

The film follows the story of Ariel - the mermaid with a beautiful voice who gives up her life in the sea to be with a prince - and is a live-action version inspired by the 1989 animated musical film.

Take a look at some of the awesome outfits below, and let us know if you're excited to watch the movie in our comments...

Getty Images
Jonah Hauer-King (Prince Eric), Jacob Tremblay (Flounder), Melissa McCarthy (Ursula), Halle Bailey (Ariel), Rob Marshall (Director), Javier Bardem (King Triton) and Daveed Diggs (Sebastian)
Getty Images
Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric poses next to Halle who plays the Little Mermaid Princess Ariel.
Getty Images
Watch out! Halle poses next to Melissa Mcarthy who plays the sea witch Ursula in the movie
Getty Images
Princess Ariel has lots of sisters in the movie, including Kajsa Mohammar (Karina), Simone Ashley (Indira) and Nathalie Sorrell (Caspia)
Getty Images
Lorena Andrea (Perla), Sienna King (Tamika) and Karolina Conchet (Mala) finish off Ariel's sisters.
Getty Images
Some lucky fans were able to attend the premiere and even got to meet Halle.
Getty Images
These guys posed with rapper Stormzy who also attended the premiere.
Getty Images
Rappers Stefflon Don and Shemara posed by the amazing red capet designs in their epic outfits.

