BBC micro:bit: All UK primary schools offered one - but what is it? Published 12 minutes ago

BBC micro:bits could be on their way to your school!

A new campaign is offering every primary school in the UK 30 of these devices to help explore how computers work and allow pupils to learn to code using the language of computers.

The bits were first introduced to secondary schools in 2016 and now over six million of these devices are being used around the world!

But what exactly are they and how do they work? Let's take a look!

What is a micro:bit and what can you do with it?

A micro:bit and is a tiny handheld programmable computer with small LED lights that can be hooked up to other devices through cables or Bluetooth technology.

They can be used to do all sorts of things like power cameras, write words in lights, chose playlists or control musical instruments.

But in order for the device to know what to do, you first have to make a code for it using a special website.

The micro:bit it can then interact with its built-in sensors and buttons to make its 25 LEDs flash in different patterns, letting it display - for example - letters and numbers.

It can also be connected to other computing kits if you start to get the swing of things!

Who will get a micro:bit?

There are around 700,000 micro:bits on offer and each primary school that wants to take part will be offered a set of 30 devices - for free.

Your teacher will need to sign up to get them via the BBC Teach website.

Schoolchildren have already put the micro:bit to the test in response to real-world issues, building solutions to climate change such as flood early warning systems to alert coastal communities to extreme weather.

Others have designed radio message systems to help pupils grow their confidence in classroom communication, while some have even programmed the microcomputer to turn on the lights at Blackpool tower and to rotate the Jodrell Bank telescope!