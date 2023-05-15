How old is the world's oldest dog?
The world's oldest dog, Bobi, has just celebrated his 31st birthday.
He celebrated in style, with more than 100 guests, and even a dance troupe turning up to honour the hound!
Leonel Costa, who is Bobi's owner, said his dog gets a lot of attention as the world's oldest dog, and journalists from all over the world come to take a picture of him.
Bobi is apparently currently in good health, after a successful recent check-up at the vets. Leonel describes him as "one of a kind" adding he tries to keep him in a "calm, peaceful environment" to keep him healthy and happy.
What breed of dog is Bobi?
Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, which is a Portuguese breed of dog. His record age was confirmed by the Portuguese government's pet database.
The dogs are named after the area of Portugal that they are from - the Alentejo region in the south. They are famous for looking after livestock like sheep and cows.
The canines usually have an average life expectancy of 12-14 years, which Bobi has more than doubled!
Previous all-time record holder was a dog called Bluey in Australia, who made it to the age of 29 in 1939.
Other animals with world-record ages
Bobi holds the record for the world's oldest dog, but what about the world's oldest cat, or tortoise?
Well the world's oldest cat is 27 years old - equivalent to around 120 in human years.
Whilst the world's oldest land animal - a tortoise - is a whopping 190 years old - at least!
If you want to find out more, Newsround has a guide to the oldest living things - check it out here.