How old is the world's oldest dog?

Bobi, the world's oldest dogPAULO CUNHA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Happy birthday Bobi!

The world's oldest dog, Bobi, has just celebrated his 31st birthday.

He celebrated in style, with more than 100 guests, and even a dance troupe turning up to honour the hound!

Leonel Costa, who is Bobi's owner, said his dog gets a lot of attention as the world's oldest dog, and journalists from all over the world come to take a picture of him.

Bobi is apparently currently in good health, after a successful recent check-up at the vets. Leonel describes him as "one of a kind" adding he tries to keep him in a "calm, peaceful environment" to keep him healthy and happy.

What breed of dog is Bobi?

PAULO CUNHA/EPA-EFE/REX/ShutterstockPAULO CUNHA/EP
Bobi enjoyed some of his favourite food

Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, which is a Portuguese breed of dog. His record age was confirmed by the Portuguese government's pet database.

The dogs are named after the area of Portugal that they are from - the Alentejo region in the south. They are famous for looking after livestock like sheep and cows.

The canines usually have an average life expectancy of 12-14 years, which Bobi has more than doubled!

Previous all-time record holder was a dog called Bluey in Australia, who made it to the age of 29 in 1939.

Other animals with world-record ages

@GWR/Twitter
Meet Flossie - the world's oldest cat

Bobi holds the record for the world's oldest dog, but what about the world's oldest cat, or tortoise?

Well the world's oldest cat is 27 years old - equivalent to around 120 in human years.

Whilst the world's oldest land animal - a tortoise - is a whopping 190 years old - at least!

If you want to find out more, Newsround has a guide to the oldest living things - check it out here.

