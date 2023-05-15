TV Baftas 2023: Who won what?
Lights, camera, action! The TV Bafta awards were last night, and we've got the main things you need to know about what happened.
The Baftas celebrate film and TV made in the UK - last night's awards were just for TV shows and documentaries.
The ceremony was hosted in London's Royal Festival Hall and The Masked Singer took home one of the biggest prizes.
Some of the other winners included Mo Farah, Paddington Bear, and 14-year-old actor Lenny Rush.
1. Masked Singer wins
The Masked Singer won best in the entertainment category, beating Strictly Come Dancing and Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.
Joel Dommett, who hosts the show, said he was glad the show had "brightened up so many families and homes".
This year's series was won by Charlie Simpson, from the band Busted.
2. Paddington Bear and Queen Elizabeth remembered
Last year's celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee also won some awards.
It won for best live event, and the scene with Queen Elizabeth and Paddington Bear won the memorable moment award.
The Queen became associated with Paddington Bear last year, and after her funeral, lots of people left Paddington Bear toys in memory of her, which were then donated to children's charities.
4. BAFTA for 14-year-old actor
14-year-old Lenny Rush won the comedy category against five other adults, including famous actors like Daniel Radcliffe.
He's previously starred in CBBC show Dodger, and a CBeebies documentary called Our Family.
Lenny has a rare condition - spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SEDC) - but says it's "refreshing" this role isn't about his disability.
However, he adds it's an "honour," to be a possible role model for other children. "For someone to see another person with the same thing as them on the telly - I think it gives them hope that it will be all right, you know."
3. Mo Farah
Team GB Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah took home a big award for a documentary about his life.
Last year, he revealed that he was trafficked to the UK as a child.
Trafficking is a crime where children or young people are tricked, forced or persuaded into leaving their homes, and are then moved or transported, and either forced to work for little or no money, forced to marry someone against their will, or even forced to commit crimes like stealing.
His documentary The Real Mo Farah, explained his story and experience.
He dedicated the awards to "children who are being trafficked" and said that "no child should ever go through what I did".