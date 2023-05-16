Joseph Dituri: Professor breaks record for living underwater
A professor has just broken the record for living and working underwater.
Professor Joseph Dituri has spent the last 74 days living in a small room which is 9m underwater in Key Largo, Florida in the US since March.
The researcher is aiming to spend a total of 100 days living underwater as part of an experiment to research what effects living underwater has on the human body.
Prof Dituri has now broken the previous record of 73 days, two hours and 34 minutes which was set by Bruce Cantrell and Jessica Fain - at the same location in 2014.
Prof Dituri celebrated breaking the record by eating a meal of eggs and salmon, exercising and napping. A routine very similar to his previous 73 days.
"The record is a small bump and I really appreciate it," he said.
"I'm honoured to have it, but we still have more science to do."
Prof Dituri has been helping scientists to study a special type of medicine which delivers oxygen.
As well as this Nasa, the American Space Agency, is also using his time to test Artificial Intelligence systems designed to keep astronauts safe on long trips in space.