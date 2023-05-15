Women's FA Cup: Chelsea beat Manchester United
Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to claim their third Women's FA Cup win in a row!
Striker Sam Kerr netted the winning goal for the Blues before giving her trademark backflip celebration.
Their victory took place in front of a crowd of 77,390 fans at Wembley Stadium in London - a world record for a women's club match.
Chelsea have now won the FA Cup five times overall and are hoping they can add a Women's Super League title to their collection next.
It was also the first time Manchester United had reached a major cup final.
Sam Kerr has netted six goals in the competition this season, and scored the winning goal with an assist from teammate Pernille Harder.
"I've never coached a player like her." said Chelsea Manager Emma Hayes "A player that has such conviction, confidence and courage with the way she attacks everything."
"But what I love about Sam the most is that she's willing to take responsibility at the top of the pitch. It's important to mention Pernille Harder because without her, she wouldn't have got that goal," she added.
Speaking after the match Emma Hayes said: "It was hard. Manchester United made it so hard.
"They will continue to push, they are a wonderful football team. But this is a victory for grind.
"Hard work for me matters, and we can absolutely roll our sleeves up with the best of them and hang in there.
"What the team has become is the most flexible team. Our team has become hybrid monsters. We can float between things in ways that takes years to master. They are so adaptable." she said.