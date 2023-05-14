Cyclone Mocha: Powerful storm hits Bangladesh and Myanmar
A powerful cyclone has crashed into the coastal areas of Bangladesh and northern Myanmar.
Cyclone Mocha is the most powerful cyclone to hit the Bay of Bengal in more than ten years.
The category-five storm which is the most devastating type of storm bought heavy rain and winds of 195kph (120mph) when it hit on Sunday.
There are fears the rain could cause flooding especially for low-lying villages in the area.
Mocha hit between Cox's Bazar, a city on Southeast coast of Bangladesh and home to the world's largest refugee camp, and Myanmar's Sittwe, according to Bangladesh's weather office.
Myanmar's military information office said the storm had damaged houses, cell phone towers, boats and lampposts in Sittwe, Kyaukpyu, and Gwa townships.
It said the storm also tore roofs off of sport buildings on the Coco Islands, about 264 miles southwest of the country's largest city, Yangon
Trees have been uprooted and electricity pylons have been bought down.
Rescue teams in Sittwe said they were receiving calls from people trapped by flooding, but that it was still too dangerous for them to provide help.
Thousands left Sittwe on Saturday ahead of the storm and headed for higher ground inland as meteorologists warned of a storm surge of up to 3.5 metres (11 feet).
More than 1,500 cyclone shelters have been set up in Bangladesh.
Authorities in the city of Cox's Bazar said earlier that they had evacuated some 1.27 million people.
There have been fears for the refugee camps in the area which are mostly made up of temporary structures on steep slopes at risk from landslides.
Almost a million now live in camps in the city of Cox's Bazar in neighbouring Bangladesh.
Many shelters set up in schools and other buildings in Cox's Bazar are reported to be full and overcrowded.
Hundreds of thousands of the Muslim Rohingya minority remain in Myanmar's Rakhine state, where many also live in camps.
It has been reported that many of these residents have been moved to higher ground by the government.
A humanitarian crisis in Myanmar has worsened since the military took over in 2021 and there are worries that the cyclone will bring more problems.
The Myanmar Red Cross Society said it was "preparing for a major emergency response".
"For a cyclone to hit an area where there is already such deep humanitarian need is a nightmare scenario," Ramanathan Balakrishnan, coordinator for the United Nations said.