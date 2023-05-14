Eurovision song contest 2023: Who won and how did the UK do?
Swedish singer Loreen has won the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.
The singer who also won the contest in 2012, beat 25 other entrants with her song Tattoo.
Finland's Käärijä came second, winning the public vote with his unique Cha Cha Cha, but not quite convincing the jury.
But there was disappointment for UK entry Mae Muller finished in 25th place, second from last, with I Wrote a Song.
Earlier in the show Catherine, Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance in a pre-recorded section accompanying last year's winners, Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra, on the piano.
The UK stepped in to host the competition because of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the theme throughout was 'united by music'.
Newsround presenter Jenny who was in Liverpool for the competition said it was something they succeeded in doing.
"It would be difficult not to feel the love this weekend. It's quite emotional," she said.
There were performances by past Ukrainian entrants during the flag ceremony at the start and Ukrainian landmarks were included in the videos that introduced each performance.
British singer and presenter Alesha Dixon, Ukrainian rock singer Julia Sanina and actress/singer Hannah Waddingham presented the show joined by presenter Graham Norton who was also commentating throughout the show.
The blue and yellow of Ukraine's flag was also a theme throughout the arena.
Loreen is only the second person, and the first woman, to win Eurovision twice.
"In my wildest dreams, I didn't think this would happen," she said when she collected her trophy.
Her win means Sweden will host next year's contest.
For Eurovision fans that will have special meaning as next year is the 50th anniversary of Sweden's most famous win - the group Abba with their song Waterloo in 1974.
This year's top three acts were:
Sweden: Loreen - Tattoo (583 points)
Finland: Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha (526 points)
Israel: Noa Kirel - Unicorn (362 points)
A jury of music professionals from each country picks their favourite act and the public also votes for their favourite, but you cannot vote for your own country.
The UK was unable to match their success of last year.
Mae Muller only picked up 24 points, putting the UK second from bottom place.
"I know I joke a lot but we really put our all into the last few months," she said on social media. "Congrats to all the countries, I'll never forget this journey and I love you all."
Sam Ryder, who came second for the UK in 2022, performed a version of his new single, Mountains, with rock band Queen's Roger Taylor on drums in the interval.
The song is about overcoming adversity and the singer was accompanied on stage by dancers who had lost limbs.
Newsround presenter Jenny, said the atmosphere in the city of Liverpool had been "emotional" with a feeling that music had truly united everyone.
"This city is full of people who have travelled here from different parts of Europe, who speak more than 20 different languages - but that hasn't stopped everyone celebrating together, cheering each other on and from really just having a big party," she said.