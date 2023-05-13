Green bread crowned winner of Britain's best loaf
A green loaf of bread - flavoured with matcha (a type of green tea), white chocolate and fruit - has won the top spot in the Britain's Best Loaf competition.
The Brioche (a type of sweet bread) Japonais was created by Miyo Aoetsum, who lives in Derbyshire.
It impressed the judging panel and beat more than more than 150 loaves across seven categories to the top prize.
The loaf, which took the top spot in the Innovation category, was praised for its use of ingredients, wonderful texture, and decadent white chocolate inclusions, which the judges said remained almost gooey to deliver a wonderful eating experience.
Baker Miyo mixed matcha green tea into the dough which gave the loaf its distinctive green colour.
She said she'd been inspired by her Japanese heritage and the time she spent living in France.
Judge and Craft Bakers Association president Neil Woods said of the loaf:
"In all the years I've been judging, I haven't seen anything like this before."
Most bread is made using flour, water and some sort of leavening ingredient like yeast which causes it to expand.
The other categories in the competition were Flavoured Sourdough, Gluten Free, Innovation, International, Plain Sourdough, White, and Wholegrain.
A Rosemary & Sea Salt Focaccia, a bread originally from Italy, won the International category, while a multiseed from Flourish Craft bakery in London won the Wholegrain category with its "good distribution of seeds".
The editor of British Baker, the magazine which runs the competition, Amy North congratulated the bakers of the winning and highly commended loaves.
"We were blown away by the quality and quantity of loaves entered for the 10th Britain's Best Loaf competition," she said. "The passion, skill and innovation of the bakers really shone through, which made the judges' task of choosing winners incredibly difficult."