Eurovision 2023: Who is in the Eurovision final?
The second semi-final qualifier for the Eurovision Song Contest has taken place in Liverpool - but who has made it through to the final?
Fifteen acts performed but only ten made it through to the grand final.
The evening saw more piano ballad performances, but it was good night for rock bands as Australia's Voyager rock and Slovenia's Joker Out made it through.
They'll be joining the others who already secured their place in first semi-final which took place on Tuesday.
It's a tough competition this year, with Sweden's Loreen and Finland's Käärijä, both favourites to win.
They'll be 26 acts in total battling to be crowned winner, let's find out exactly who they'll be and if you'll be watching let us know!
Eurovision second semi finals: Who made it through?
Fifteen acts performed last night, and these ten made it through:
- Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje
- Armenia: Brunette - Future Lover
- Australia: Voyager - Promise
- Austria: Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar?
- Belgium: Gustaph - Because Of You
- Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart
- Estonia: Alika - Bridges
- Lithuania: Monika Linkyte - Stay (Čiūto Tūto)
- Poland: Blanka - Solo
- Slovenia: Joker Out - Carpe Diem#
It was a bad night for Iceland, San Marino, Greece, Romania, Denmark, and Georgia who didn't made it through the second semi-final.
Who is in the Eurovision final?
The acts above will now join: Norway, Serbia, Portugal, Croatia, Switzerland, Israel, Moldova, Sweden, Czechia, and Finland in the final.
Along with last year's winner Ukraine, UK, France, Spain, Italy and Germany qualify automatically.
Do the UK have to compete in the semi-finals?
The "Big Five" countries, who give the most money to the singing competition (France, Germany, Spain, the UK and Italy) automatically go through to the final, as do last year's winners Ukraine.
Mae Muller will be representing the UK with her song, I Wrote a Song.