Championship play-offs: Which team will secure Premier League status next season?
Burnley and Sheffield United may have both secured automatic promotion to the Premier League next season, however the third club that will be joining them still needs to be decided!
The first leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals will see Sunderland and Coventry City host Luton Town and Middlesbrough respectively this weekend.
The second leg of the matches take place a few days later.
The overall winners of both games will then battle it out at Wembley Stadium in the Championship play-off final on Saturday 27 May for the final promotion spot.
Who do you think will win the Championship play-off final this year and be promoted to the Premier League next season? Let us know in the comments below!
Which teams are in the play-offs?
The Championship play-offs involve the four teams that finish directly below the automatic promotion places i.e. third spot down to sixth inclusive.
A nail-biting last day of the Championship season saw Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Sunderland seal the four play-off places.
Fans of all four teams will be hoping their side makes it through the semi-finals and lift the play-off final trophy but how does each club fare?
Luton Town finished the regular Championship season in third place, unbeaten in 14 matches.
It was a remarkable achievement especially when you consider that the Hatters were in the National League - the fifth tier of English football - less than 10 years ago!
The Hatters will travel to Sunderland in the first leg of their play-off semi-final on Saturday, with the return leg at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday 16 May.
However it will be a tough test against a Black Cats side who are themselves without defeat in their last nine matches.
Sunderland managed to bag the final play-off spot with a win on the final game of the season.
They'll be looking to make it back-to-back play-off final wins - after the team won last year's League One play-off final.
In the other semi-final Coventry City will be hoping to return to the top tier of English football for the first time since 2001.
They take on Middlesbrough, who finished the season in fourth spot and who many see as favourites to win the play-off final and return to the Premier League.
The Championship play-off final is one of the most anticipated and exciting games in the English sporting calendar and will take place at Wembley stadium on 27 May.
It is often referred to as "the richest game in football", because of the large sum of money the winning team can expect to receive thanks to promotion to the Premier League.
Wembley will also host two other EFL play-offs over the bank holiday weekend - the League One and League Two finals.