Doctor Who star Whittaker to narrate Julia Donaldson's Tabby McTat
Actor Jodie Whittaker who starred as Doctor Who will narrate an adaptation of Julia Donaldson's Tabby McTat.
The animated film of the book written by Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler will be broadcast over Christmas on the BBC.
Comedian Rob Brydon - who starred in Donaldson's The Smeds And The Smoos will voice Fred and actor Sope Dirisu will be the voice of Tabby McTat.
Susan Wokoma from Enola Holmes also stars in the adaptation.
Like the book, the film will tell the tale of Tabby McTat who sings along with busker Fred on the London streets.
Then one day Fred has an accident and the two are separated.
Julia Donaldson, who also wrote the Gruffalo and The Snail and the Whale said the story combines two of her passions - "singing and cats".
"I used to love busking with my husband Malcolm," she said.
"We also both love cats - in fact, we've just acquired two new kittens named Tabitha and McTat," she added.
The film is produced by Barney Goodland and Michael Rose of Magic Light Pictures - which also adapted the Oscar-nominated short film The Gruffalo.
Goodland said: "Julia and Axel's book is a beautiful, heart-warming story that we're delighted to be adapting for BBC viewers this Christmas.
"The friendship between Fred and Tabby is a truly special one and the film explores how their relationship changes unexpectedly as their lives move forward, and ultimately, how they learn to embrace that change."