New Forest: Stallions released into wild to preserve rare pony
- Published
- comments
Stallions have been released into the wild to prevent the decline of a rare pony.
Eighteen of the male ponies are being let go into the New Forest in Hampshire between May and September with the hope that they will breed with female ponies.
A number are released each year to keep the New Forest pony going as a breed but also control the number of foals born each year.
Stallions are specially chosen for their strong characteristics.
What is the difference between a pony and a horse?
Ponies and horses are both the same species - Equus ferus caballus. A pony is a type of small horse. In many competitions a pony is a horse which measures less than 14.2 hands (144 cm) from the ridge at its neck.
There are more than 4,000 New Forest ponies.
Although they seem wild, they are actually owned by local people who live in properties dating back to 11th Century and are able to graze animals in the forest.
In 2011 when the population fell below 3,000, the New Forest pony was designated a rare breed.
Members of the public are being warned to keep their distance as the horses' behaviour can be "erratic" and visitors are asked to keep dogs under control.
In July New Forest District Council is expected to introduce fines of up to £1,000 for petting ponies in the New Forest.
Do you love all things equine? Take our quiz!
If you can't see the quiz click here.