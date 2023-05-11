Women's Super League 2023: Who will be WSL champions?
This season's Women's Super League title race is shaping up to be one of the closest and most exciting in recent history.
There are three teams in contention of being crowned champions - Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.
There are only six points separating all three teams - with United currently sat top of the table, however both London teams have got a game in hand.
So, who'll take top spot this season? We take a closer look at each club's chances of success!
Arsenal
Arsenal are five points behind Chelsea in third place, sitting just above Manchester City on goal difference with three matches remaining - having played one game fewer than their north-west rivals.
They may be outsiders in the title race, but don't rule out the FA Women's League Cup winners just yet.
Their 4-0 victory over Brighton moved them into the top three and keeps their pursuit of Champions League qualification on track.
However it's not been easy for Arsenal who have seen some of their key players sustain season-ending injuries including captain Kim Little, Lioness captain Leah Williamson and star strikers Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead.
Arsenal's final three games of the season sees them take on Everton, Aston Villa and second place Chelsea.
Chelsea
Chelsea thrashed Leicester City 6-0 on Wednesday to move a point behind WSL leaders Manchester United with a game in hand.
The defending champions will seal a fourth consecutive league title if they win their three remaining matches, including a crucial meeting with London rivals Arsenal, who are in third place.
Chelsea have been on fire recently - scoring 13 league goals in their last two matches - which has seen the Blues move level on goal difference with league leaders Manchester United.
Both sides also face each other in the FA Cup final on Sunday as they chase a Double.
Manchester United
With an FA Cup final against Chelsea coming up this weekend before a WSL Manchester derby the weekend after, May is shaping up to be a crucial month for United.
It's a remarkable story for United as only five years after being founded, they are heading to Wembley for the first time this Sunday.
They'll be hoping to make history in their first major final and first trip to the national stadium.
They've also had an impressive season so far.
Manchester United have scored the most goals in the league this season, they've kept 13 clean sheets and have also conceded the joint-fewest goals too.
But with Chelsea only one point behind and with a game in hand - only time will tell if United can keep their rivals at bay and lift the WSL trophy for the first time when the season ends on 27 May.