What do YOU want to ask Man City and Lioness goalie Ellie Roebuck?
- Published
- comments
She's Manchester City's goalkeeper, is on the England squad, and it's not long before she packs her bag for the Women's World Cup!
Newsround is going to catch up with superstar goalie Ellie Roebuck before she jets off to Australia and New Zealand.
And we want to know what YOU want to ask her - let us know your questions in the comments below.
Before going to the other side of the world though, she's got the Women's Super League to finish up, including a derby against local rivals Manchester United - who are currently top of the league - on 21 May.
Ellie was signed to Man City when she was just 18, and played her 100th game for the side in February 2022 against Chelsea.
She played her first match with the Lionesses in 2018, and was a part of the Team GB squad at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and England's successful Euro 2022 Championships.
So, what do you want to know about Ellie, or what it's like to be an international footballer?