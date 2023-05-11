Ancient road made by early humans uncovered at the bottom of the sea
An ancient road dating back around 7,000 years has been discovered off the coast of Croatia.
Archaeologists from the University of Zadar spotted strange structures off the western coast of Korčula and decided to investigate.
They uncovered some artefacts as well as the road which can be linked back to the Neolithic Era, nearly 7,000 years ago.
A statement from the University said the "archaeologists found remains that surprised them."
It's thought the stone road may have been built around 4,900 BC.
Researchers think it's likely to have "connected the sunken prehistoric settlement of the Hvar culture."
Hvar culture originates from the European Neolithic period, otherwise known as the New Stone Age, between 7,000 and 2,000 BC.
During this time, early humans used stone tools like their ancestors but some groups of humans started farming instead of leading a hunter-gatherer lifestyle.
Hvar people settled on the islands and coasts of the northeast Adriatic Sea - where Croatia borders - around 7,000 years ago.
Back in 2021, archaeologist Mate Parica found the ancient site of Soline on the ocean floor, not too far from where the road has now been found.
Researchers think that the newly uncovered road linked the settlements, something which isn't seen very often.
It's hoped artefacts found near the newly uncovered road, like flint blades, stone axes and fragments of millstones will help to shed a light on how these early humans lived and travelled.