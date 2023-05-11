Women's World Cup 2023: Beth Mead says she's working hard to play in the tournament
Two Lionesses who helped England secure victory at the 2022 European Championships have been awarded an MBE.
MBE stands for Member of the Order of the British Empire and is awarded to someone for making a positive impact in their line of work.
Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze were given the honour by the Prince of Wales for their services to football.
But both players are currently out of training due to injuries and everybody wants to know if they'll be fit to play in the World Cup this summer.
Will Beth Mead be able to play in the World Cup?
In just a few months time, England will face Haiti in their opening World Cup Game but four players are out of action at the moment due to injury - including captain, Leah Williamson.
Despite having surgery just last month, Lucy Bronze says she's confident she'll be ready for the tournament, but there's still doubt about Beth Mead.
Speaking to Sky Sports after she was made an MBE at Windsor Castle, Beth Mead said she's "working hard" to be able to play in the tournament.
She said: "I'm back on a pitch kicking a ball again, feeling good.
"I'm ahead of schedule so that's all I can do in my control right now.
"I wouldn't say I'm confident [of getting to the World Cup] because that's out of my control but I'm working hard to get as close to that as possible."
Mead also spoke about how far the game has come:
"As an England squad we wanted to provide a legacy for young girls and boys to excel in football and make it such a big prospect.
"We didn't want it to then become just a buzz over a few months and then it fizzle off again.
"We want to support and do the best that we can to get (women's football) to the next level and it's exciting seeing from when I started out at Arsenal six years ago to where the game is at now.
"We want the next generation to be even better than we are now."