Women's FA Cup 2023: Chelsea face Manchester United in final
- Published
- comments
The Women's FA Cup final will see Chelsea take on Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday 14 May and it's set to be a nail-biting event!
For United this will be a chance for the women's team to make history in their first major final and first trip to the national stadium.
However, it won't be easy as the Blues are the current holders of the Cup and will be aiming to win it for the third year in a row.
Whatever happens on the pitch, this Women's FA Cup final will make history as the first Wembley sell-out since the game was first played at the national stadium in 2015.
Who do you think will lift the FA Cup? Take part in our vote and let us know your score prediction for the final in the comments below!
Who is favourite to win the FA Cup final?
Chelsea have won three of the past five Women's FA Cups, including last year's trophy.
Coach Emma Hayes' side were victorious in 2022 against Manchester City, winning 3-2 after extra time.
Last season they also picked up their third successive Women's Super League title.
Chelsea have also defeated Marc Skinner's United side 3-1 and 1-0 in their two WSL encounters this season.
However, Chelsea are faced with a long list of injuries - something which saw them clinging on during their semi-final game - so there could be an opportunity for United to come through and claim the win.
If you can't see this vote, click here.
The two teams are also fighting it out in the Women's Super League title.
United are four points ahead of Chelsea - however the London side have two games more to play.
It's a remarkable story for United as only five years after being founded, United are heading to Wembley for the first time.
Ex-Lioness and England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis thinks it's going to be a close match.
Speaking to Newsround she said: "Manchester United are underdogs no doubt... Chelsea I would say are favourites.
"But I've always been an underdog so I'm going to go with the underdogs and I am going to go Man United."
This year, extra time and penalties will be used to decide who wins the final if the tie is level after 90 minutes.