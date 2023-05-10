Barbary macaques: Wildlife park thrilled by birth of endangered monkeys
Three endangered monkeys have been born high up in the trees at a wildlife park as part of a conservation programme.
The trio are Barbary macaques - which is the only species of monkey native to Europe.
There are thought to be fewer than 8,000 of them left in the wild. Their numbers in the wild have been declining rapidly, now they can only be found in small areas of Morocco and Algeria in North Africa.
The babies were born as part of a conservation programme to try and protect the species.
Sir David Attenborough recently highlighted the struggles facing the species in BBC Dynasties.
Conservationists at Trentham Monkey Forest say they are "over the moon" following the news of the births.
Matt Lovatt, who is the park's director says "Barbary macaques are a highly endangered species, with less than 8,000 in the wild, so every birth that takes place at the park is very special."
Barbary macaques facts
- They can live to be around 30 years old
- They have large pouches in their cheeks that can hold as much food as their stomachs
- They get their name from the Barbary coast of North West Africa