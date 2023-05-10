Three frogs in France could be forced to leave pond over 'noise pollution'
Lots of us have noisy neighbours but have you ever been kept awake by frogs?
Residents in Frontenex village in France found the nocturnal croaking so unbearable they contacted the police to help out.
French officers told a Collette Ferry, who owns the garden, that they would be removing the three offending frogs from her garden
The 92-year-old says she does not own the frogs, but that they had taken up residence in her pond. "They're in and out of the water playing with my fish. It's my entertainment," she told a local radio station.
Collette added that the pond has been there since 1975 and she hadn't had any problems with neighbours until now.
This isn't the first time noisy animals have gained publicity in France, complaints in 2019 about a rooster called Maurice made it all the way to court, with news of the case flying all around the world.
There was a huge "I am Maurice" support campaign on social media, with more than 1,000 signing a petition supporting the rooster.
Well, let's just hope this story comes to a hoppy ending!
Fun frog facts
- They use their eyes to help them swallow food When a frog swallows, it pulls its eyes down into the roof of its mouth helping push the food down its throat.
- They can be found in every continent except Antarctica
- Most can jump 20 times their body length
- Certain species can freeze nearly solid in winter, and emerge alive in spring. Wood frogs freeze up to two thirds of their body every winter