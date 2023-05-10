Eurovision 2023: First semi-final - who is in and out of the final?
- Published
- comments
The first semi-final qualifier for the Eurovision Song Contest took place in Liverpool last night - but who made it through to the final?
Fifteen acts performed in the first show, with ten progressing to the final and five acts being eliminated.
Rock band Wild Youth - representing Ireland - was one of the acts who didn't make it, after they didn't get enough votes.
The next semi-final show is on Thursday where fifteen more acts will compete for the chance to go through to the grand final on Saturday.
Eurovision semi-final - who is through?
Here are the ten acts who made it through to the final:
- Norway: Alessandra - Queen Of Kings
- Serbia: Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava
- Portugal: Mimicat - Ai Coração
- Croatia: Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!
- Switzerland: Remo Forrer - Watergun
- Israel: Noa Kirel - Unicorn
- Moldova: Pasha Parfeni - Soarele Si Luna
- Sweden: Loreen - Tattoo
- Czechia: Vesna - My Sister's Crown
- Finland: Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha
Which singers went out of the semi-final?
It was a tough night for rock bands, with Latvia's Sudden Lights and Malta's The Busker joining Ireland in elimination.
The twins TuralTuranX from Azerbajin, and the Netherlands' Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper also failed to get enough votes to make it to the final.
Do the UK have to compete in the semi-finals?
The "Big Five" countries, who give the most money to the singing competition (France, Germany, Spain, the UK and Italy) automatically go through to the final, as do last year's winners Ukraine.
Will you be watching the final show? Let us know here!