Have your say: What activity do you do with your pet?
- Published
- comments
A cat has become very popular with boaters in Norfolk after taking to the water in her owner's canoe.
Tilly has been accompanying her owner Holly on her canoe since she was a kitten and now she can be seen regularly on the Norfolk Broads leaning out of the boat.
"It's not every day you see a cat in a boat, but she loves it and seeing her seems to brighten up everyone's day," Holly told the BBC.
She said the part Norwegian forest cat is very adventurous and loves being on the water.
"I do put a harness on her, and take her little carrier - which is like a bed - so she can go in there if she wants but she is so intrigued by all the wildlife she usually just sits and watches."
From rabbits that go on walks with their owner to dogs that go surfing not all pets do what's expected of them.
What activity do you do with your pet? Let us know in the comments below.