Sir Quentin Blake illustrations along nature trails
- Published
- comments
Famous artist Sir Quentin Blake has created illustrations to run alongside a number of trails in South West England, in the hope of inspiring people to interact with nature through art.
You may recognise his drawings from some of your favourite Roald Dahl books, such as James and the Giant Peach or The Twits.
Now he's using his pencil to encourage people to enjoy the great outdoors.
The pictures will form part of three walks based on nature in different seasons.
The Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) is launching three trails in Gloucestershire: one you can walk along in summer, one for autumn and one for winter.
"Each of the trails will highlight the amazing nature that arrives each season, showcasing new life, sparkling water and visiting birds," said a spokesperson for the trust.
The idea is to highlight the best of UK's wetlands, and Quentin Blake's illustrations have been designed to help people follow along with activities as they go.
What is a wetland?
- A wetland is an area of land where water covers the soil or the land is saturated by water
- They are neither totally dry nor totally underwater; they have characteristics of both
- Wetlands can either be flooded all year round, or in certain seasons
- There are lots of different types of wetlands, such as: swamps, peatlands, sloughs, marshes, muskegs, bogs, fens, potholes, and mires
"I hope my work will inspire audiences to pick up a pen," Sir Quentin said.
"The trails will run alongside a range of illustration and art activities, to inspire all ages and abilities, helping everyone experience nature in new, unexpected ways," he added.
The project is called Drawn to Water and will run from 18 May until February 2024 at the Slimbridge Wetland Centre in Stroud, which is home to wetland wildlife and birdwatching spots.
The wetland centre will also be hosting an exhibition of some of Sir Quentin's wetland-themed artworks.
Sir Quentin said he was very excited to be a part of the project, as he loves wetlands, and especially the birds that make their homes there.
"I can't quite explain why but it may be because like us, they are on two legs and have expressive gestures," he said.