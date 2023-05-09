How will YOU celebrate the end of SATs?
Thousands of pupils in Year Six are taking their Key Stage 2 SATs this week.
Taking place over four days, from 9 to 12 May, there are tests in English, maths and science.
We've got loads of tips on taking your exams and taking care of yourself during this busy time.
But after all that hard work, with the end in sight, it's time for the important part - relaxing!
Let us know in the comments below if you're sitting your SATs, and how you planning to mark the end of the exams.
What will be the first thing you do once you put your pen down for the last time?
Will you be heading to the cinema or maybe chilling with friends?
Maybe you might even be having a special dinner or party!
Whatever you are up to, we want to hear from you.
Tell us in the comments below.